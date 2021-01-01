Chennai City Police recover ₹4 lakh in cyber fraud case

The cyber crime cell of the T. Nagar police recovered ₹4 lakh which was lost in an fraudulent transaction.
The police said the complainant Narayanasamy, 66, of Somasundaram Street held a savings account with a leading private bank. On December 19, a stranger, claiming to be a bank manager, called him over the phone and told him that his ATM had expired. He asked him to share the one-time password to revalidate the card. Mr. Narayanasamy shared the OTP and later found out that ₹4.25 lakh had been debited from his account. He lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell.
The officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, D. Hari Kiran Prasad traced the money, part of which went to a mobile wallet account and the remaining to a private bank account.
They immediately wrote to the authorities of the mobile wallet firm and the bank to engage the chargeback option.
The mobile wallet firm refunded ₹4 lakh and the money was credited into Mr. Narayanasamy’s account. The process to refund the remaining ₹25,000 was under way, the police said.
