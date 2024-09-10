Chennai city police put in place elaborate bandobust arrangements for procession and immersion of Vinayaga idols

The Greater Chennai City Police have made elaborate bandobust arrangements for procession and immersion of Vinayaga idols. Bharathiya Shivasena, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi and a few other outfits will take out processions and perform immersion rituals at permitted places in the city beaches on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards would be deployed for bandobust duty to ensure peaceful conduct of performance of poojas and immersion of idols without any untoward incident.

Vinayaga idols should be taken in procession only on days permitted by the police and on routes allowed by the law enforcers. Similarly, Vinayaga idols are allowed to be immersed only at police permitted places — Srinivasapuram, Pattinapakkam, Palgalainagar, Neelankarai, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and behind Thiruvottriyur popular weighing machine. Seventeen routes have been identified for the Vinayaga idols to be taken in procession to the immersion points.

The city police have warned that strict action would be taken in case of violation of police restrictions and conditions at places of worship of Vinayaga idols, procession routes and at immersion points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.