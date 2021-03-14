Chennai City Police personnel rewarded for nabbing serial burglars

The two accused are originally from Bengaluru had burgled houses in Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai, Thirumangalam, Mogappair, Koyambedu and Arumbakkam.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday rewarded a special team, which nabbed two habitual burglars from Bengaluru. The team, led by Anna Nagar crime inspector A. Kannan, arrested the suspects, who were notorious thieves in Bengaluru.

The police said Nadarajan, 50, a businessman living in ‘R’ Block of Anna Nagar, and his family went to Pudukottai in January. While they were away, burglars broke into his house and took away gold jewellery and ₹4 lakh cash. Mr. Nadarajan lodged a complaint with the Anna Nagar police station.

A special team tracked the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and with information shared by the Bengaluru police.

The two accused were spotted travelling in an autorickshaw and tried to escape but were caught after a chase. The police identified them as Bharath, 39, and Karthikumar alias ‘Escape’ Karthik, 32, both from Bengaluru.

Investigation revealed that the duo targeted and burgled locked houses in Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai, Thirumangalam, Mogappair, Koyambedu and Arumbakkam. They were also involved in the burglary at Mr. Nadarajan’s house.

The police recovered 64 sovereigns of gold, ₹10.5 lakh in cash and an autorickshaw from them.