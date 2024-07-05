Chennai City Police launch investigation into jewellery missing from locker of senior journalist 

The Chintadripet Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into a complaint of a senior journalist who alleged that jewellery worth over ₹20 lakh went missing from a locker in a nationalised bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Garimella Subramaniam, 61, a retired journalist, had along with his wife, opened a joint account in the Central Bank of India, Anna Salai Branch in November 2007. From the beginning, Sujatha Thiyagarajan, an employee of the bank, had been assisting him during his visits to the bank, in view of his visual impairment.

Sometime between 2010-2011, Mr. Subramaniam made a request for a locker in the bank. A small-sized locker was allotted, but he was not asked to fill-in any form. When he visited the bank along with his wife to store jewellery/articles in the locker, Sujatha assisted them. In February 2021, when the couple visited the bank to redeem their belongings from the locker, and surrender the facility, they found that their key did not work. He tried to reach Sujatha Thiyagarajan, but learnt that she had retired a few years ago. Hence, Mr. Subramaniam contacted the other bank officials who also assured him that they would look into the issue immediately. He also filed a case in the Chintadripet police station.

Without any redress all these years, he petitioned the court, which directed the police to file an FIR in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.