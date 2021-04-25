Chennai City Police intensify security for complete lockdown

No entry: Traffic police personnel setting up barricades on 15 th Main Road in Anna Nagar on Saturday.

As many as 12,000 personnel deployed, more vehicle checkpoints set up across city

With the complete lockdown back after a gap of seven months, the police have made elaborate arrangements by deploying 12,000 police personnel and setting up more vehicle checkpoints across the city.

The lockdown was implemented first on March 24 last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. The complete lockdown was implemented for nine Sundays until September, though restrictions were relaxed on other days and in other parts of the State.

Following the spurt of the second wave, the State government enforced the night curfew from Tuesday and a complete lockdown without any relaxations on Sundays. Chicken and other meat stalls, fish markets, vegetable shops, theatres, malls and all other shops will be closed. Strict action will be taken against violators. Essential services, such as supply of milk, distribution of newspapers, hospitals, medical labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse vehicles, allied medical activities, goods vehicles carrying agricultural produce of farmers and fuel vehicles will be permitted during the complete lockdown.

Police personnel have made an elaborate plan to implement the lockdown effectively and to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

A senior police officer said personnel would be deployed on arterial roads, near markets, government offices and hospitals.

Over 12,000 police personnel will be on duty and iron barricades will be installed at over 200 places for checking any vehicle seen roaming without any reason. The City Police Commissioner has warned of seizure of vehicles if they violate the lockdown restrictions.