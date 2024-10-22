Chennai City Police Commissioner inspects security arrangements in place in commercial hubs

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A.Arun on Tuesday inspected the special security arrangements made for the public thronging the commercial hub T.Nagar for Deepavali shopping and issued instructions to the officials.

Following his directions, various security arrangements have been put in place as more crowds are expected to turn up for Deepavali shopping to commercial places, such as T Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Purasawalkam, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet and Koyambedu.

Mr. Arun, accompanied by N. Kannan, Additional Commissioner, South and M.R.Sibi Chakravarthi, Joint Commissioner, South, inspected the special arrangements in T. Nagar — Ranganathan Street, Usman Road and Bus Stand. He instructed the police officials to ensure a crime-free shopping season.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Arun said, “We have established special control rooms in busy shopping areas, such as T.Nagar, Purasawalkam and NSC Bose Road, and they will function round-the-clock. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at 64 locations in T.Nagar for monitoring the crowd. After monitoring live feed, frequent instructions are being given to police personnel and public on the move. With the help of a special software linked to the CCTV cameras, they also detect movement of criminals in the crowd and alert the control rooms.”

The Commissioner also said that police personnel were issuing wristbands to children arriving in busy shopping areas. These bands carry contact details of the child’s guardian and the police control room number. If anyone finds a missing child, they can contact the phone numbers mentioned on the band. “We have made elaborate arrangements for people visiting commercial areas for shopping to ensure that they celebrate Deepavali happily,” said Mr. Arun.

To thwart criminal activities, policemen are deployed on rotation, through Face Recognition System Mobile App. An exclusive WhatsApp group has been created to share details for facilitating prevention and detection of criminal activities. Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic in commercial areas.