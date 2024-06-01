Chennai city police brings new measure to control intravenous drug use

Following the deaths of youngsters due to overdosing in north Chennai, the city police have brought a new measure to curb intravenous drug use and conduct a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to the book.

At least three deaths were reported in the last couple of months— Pulianthope and Esplanade police station limits.

The youth took the psychotropic substance, tablets powdered and mixed with water, injecting themselves, in addition to consuming either alcohol or ganja, police said.

On March 23, G. Gokul alias ‘Karuppu’ Gokul, 22 was found lying unconscious at a playground in Thathankulam, Pulianthope after allegedly taking the drug through the IV mode. When they came to hear of this, the family rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he was declared dead. Pulianthope police arrested Karthik alias ‘Otta’ Karthik for supplying the drugs in this case.

In another case, police said on the night of April 24, Deenadayalan, 26, from the Kanakaraya Estate area of Pulianthope, along with Sanjay, 21, and Prabhu, 20, from the same area injected drugs into his body. After he fainted, his friends admitted him to a private hospital and absconded. Subsequently, he died and police arrested Akash alias Duma and Jayaseelan alias Elson for supplying the tablets .

A 17-year-old boy of Pulianthope was allegedly injecting drugs for roughly a year. He had discontinued his education two years ago after finishing Class X. He had been feeling unwell for a few days and had reportedly complained of dizziness and nausea. He hadn’t been eating well while staying at his parents’ residence in Pulianthope. Recently, while he was with his friend in the Broadway area, he started feeling dizzy. His friend left to get him some soft drinks, and when he returned, he found the boy unconscious. The friend rushed him to Stanley Government Hospital in Egmore, where he was declared dead. Police arrested two suspects, Kasif and Selvi.

There have been a few instances of deaths due to intravenous drug use in the past too. Most of these cases were treated as suspicious deaths and booked under Sections 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Earlier, the investigation hit a dead-end and could not proceed further.

Additional Commissioner of Police, (North) Asra Garg said, “We have had detailed discussions with our senior officers, forensic experts, chemists and legal experts on how to conduct thorough investigations in such cases. Following those discussions, we have brought in several measures to probe these cases and bring the culprits to book. We have started the investigations by examining the peers, family members of victims, other relevant people, circumstantial evidence, verification of field information, and previous cases leading to pointing out the culprit(s) who has/ have supplied. All these meticulously collected details aid us to establish the cases and bring the real culprits— the suppliers of the drug to the youth to the book.”

Urine, and blood samples from the body, and viscera of the deceased are sent immediately to the lab to ascertain if they had been taking drugs, Mr. Garg said. In such cases, post-mortem and other related procedures are conducted immediately so that the chemical component of the drug injected into the body is detected and not dissolved due to loss of time.

‘Forensic doctors and labs are examining such cases on high priority, as per the instructions of the Government” said Mr. Garg

Mr. Garg said the police have started invoking stringent provisions of law against those who supplied such tablets that caused death to the victims. “Identifying those culprits, we have arrested a few of them and invoked Section 304-II (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) along with other provisions of IPC, the provision of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as per the facts and circumstances of each case. If the charges under those Sections are proven, the accused would get a deterrent punishment. We have instructed our officers to continue the surveillance and take stringent action against drug offenders as per the directive of the government to deal with drug dealers with an iron hand .”

A special team was also formed to take the affected persons to the de-addiction centres for reformation. In case of any death due to intravenous drug use, those who took along with the victim survived and such survivors were admitted to the de-addiction centres for counselling and treatment through Police .

“On the supply reduction front, several significant seizures were made in recent days including cutting the supplies from other States through couriers. We, in coordination with the health department of our State, are also taking action against suppliers of such medicines in other States viz U.P., Bihar, Maharashtra,” said Mr. Garg adding that deterrent action will continue against the suppliers.

