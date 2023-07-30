Chennai City Police arrest two women for robbing passengers in buses

July 30, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mambalam Police have arrested two women who were involved in robbing cash and jewellery from passengers travelling in buses. A special team from Chennai arrested the duo at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday (July 29) night.

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was registered by Vijayakumar of K.K. Nagar on July 16 stating that he and his wife who were travelling in a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus for purchasing gold jewellery for wedding were robbed of ₹2.50 lakh of cash that was kept in the bag.

A day earlier, more than three sovereigns of gold jewellery was robbed from a woman passenger travelling in a MTC bus in Guindy. Based on the complaint, the Mambalam police found the accused to be Kavitha, a history-sheeter , and her cousin Rekha.

They would identify the victim travelling in MTC buses and after robbing the cash and jewellery, they would go into hiding for a few months. The special police team got a tip off that the two accused persons were hiding in Paramakudi. Both were brought to the city. After producing them before a judicial magistrate, police sent them to prison.

