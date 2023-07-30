HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai City Police arrest two women for robbing passengers in buses

July 30, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam Police have arrested two women who were involved in robbing cash and jewellery from passengers travelling in buses. A special team from Chennai arrested the duo at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday (July 29) night. 

A senior official of the City Police said a complaint was registered by Vijayakumar of K.K. Nagar on July 16 stating that he and his wife who were travelling in a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus for purchasing gold jewellery for wedding were robbed of ₹2.50 lakh of cash that was kept in the bag.

A day earlier, more than three sovereigns of gold jewellery was robbed from a woman passenger travelling in a MTC bus in Guindy. Based on the complaint, the Mambalam police found the accused to be Kavitha, a history-sheeter , and her cousin Rekha.

They would identify the victim travelling in MTC buses and after robbing the cash and jewellery, they would go into hiding for a few months. The special police team got a tip off that the two accused persons were hiding in Paramakudi. Both were brought to the city. After producing them before a judicial magistrate, police sent them to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.