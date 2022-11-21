Chennai city police arrest social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy

November 21, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City police have arrested social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy on Monday for putting out a tweet demeaning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A senior official of the City Police confirming the arrest, said a case was filed against Kishore K. Swamy by the Central Crime Branch after he put out a tweet on November 1, about flooding in Pulianthope causing hardship to the people and the ineffectiveness of the State machinery.

The CCB filed a case against him for showing in bad light, the State government and the Chief Minister, he added.

The accused was arrested from a hideout in Puducherry after a sessions court in Chennai denied him anticipatory bail.