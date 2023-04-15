Chennai city lending library founder no more

April 15, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The founder of one of Chennai’s earliest private lending libraries - the Easwari Lending Library - Palani, died on Friday. He was 84.

P Satish Kumar, his son said, “He spent the whole day in the library yesterday and returned home at 9 p.m. But today morning, he suddenly passed away.”

Palani who was into scrap business on Lloyd’s Road started this venture in 1955 when someone asked for one of his books. “He agreed to give a small rent for borrowing the book from my father and that’s how Easwari Lending Library began. From one branch, today we have nine and seven branches in gated communities with over 4.5 lakh books. He was a voracious reader and also encouraged others to read,” he said.

“His day would start and end with the library. It meant the world to him. Now, my brother Saravanan and I will ensure we run it as well as he did and continue till our lifetime,” he adds.