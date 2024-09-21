Chennai city faces spike in viral respiratory infections

Chennai is witnessing a spike in viral respiratory infections, particularly among children. Doctors are seeing infections caused by influenza viruses, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. The fact that the viral infection was leaving many, especially adults, with a persistent cough, lasting for up to four to six weeks in some, has been worrisome.

Suresh Kumar, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said they were seeing cases of both H1N1 and H3N2 influenza as well as other respiratory viruses, such as parainfluenza in the city. “Influenza cases usually increase during the winter, but though September is having hot days like May, the flu season is still on as we have been seeing cases over the last two to three months. If general practitioners are seeing 10 persons with fever, at least seven to eight are respiratory infections, most likely to be flu,” he said.

The main problem is that the cough is dragging on for weeks. “In healthy individuals, the fever subsides in three to five days and the throat pain is improving as well. The cough is persisting for two weeks in some, and four to six weeks in others. The lasting cough post-influenza looks like post-viral bronchitis,” he added.

Some elderly persons with the infections have landed in Intensive Care Units requiring oxygen or ventilatory support, Dr. Suresh Kumar added.

At Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, its medical director Janani Sankar, said there was a surge in respiratory infections in children, mostly due to RSV. There were cases of H1N1 influenza as well. “Last year, the infections were due to adenovirus, and now, it is RSV. We have been seeing a surge in infections due to RSV in the last one month. It is affecting children of all age groups, and we try to manage most of them as outpatients,” she said.

The only problem was high grade fever — temperature spiking to 103 to 104 degree Fahrenheit for four to five days, she said, adding: “They have a cough for almost a week that is disturbing their sleep and eating. Most of them improve with oral supportive therapy, while one or two required hospitalisation. A small percentage of children aged less than one required intensive care.” High grade fever, cough and lethargy are the main symptoms.

Parents, she said, should not panic and should report to the doctor if the child was drowsy, experienced difficulty in breathing and was unable to eat.

Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, said that children, who are known wheezers, were experiencing flare ups and this was probably due to a viral infection. “There is definitely an increase in the number of outpatients and in-patients. We are seeing short respiratory infections. Children are getting better in two to three days, and some required nebulisation,” she said.

Dr. Suresh Kumar said the time is ideal to take a flu vaccine. “You might be healthy but there may be children and elderly at home to whom you might transmit the infection. It is important to protect them,” he said.

