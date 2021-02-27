City corporation swings into action

Political posters being removed

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started clearing government property of defacement, following the announcement of the Assembly election.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has ordered officials of zones to remove wall writings, posters, papers, hoardings, banners and flags on government property within 24 hours from the announcement of the election. Civic officials have been directed to prevent misuse of public spaces.

All political advertisements will be removed within 48 hours from railway stations, bus stands, roads, government buses, poles, and local body buildings.

The civic body will also prevent defacement of private property ahead of the election.

All political advertisements displayed on private property will be removed within 72 hours. Most of the properties located along 39,000 roads in the city have been used by political parties. “We have 72 hours to remove the graffiti and posters,” said an official.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Chennai District Election Office had removed 100 defacements in each of the wards every day, ahead of the election.