Chennai chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society of India turns 25

The Chennai chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) turns 25 on September 20. The non-profit organisation has covered much ground over these years, and that includes addresses it has shared with one corporate, Bosch Limited.

“In 1997, when MSSI was opening chapters in other cities, a team from our head office in Mumbai had approached Mr Jeetu Pasricha, who was then the CEO of MICO-Bosch (as it was then called), seeking that he take over as the president of the Society in India, and he agreed. Later, he gave three chapters including Chennai a space within the office to run our activities,” says Ann Gonsalvez, honorary secretary, Chennai chapter, MSSI.

A building at Ethiraj Salai in Egmore was the first office space MSSI shared with the corporate.

In mid-2000, the company moved to North Boag Road and the Society moved with them. Currently, they are located near the Apollo Children’s Hospital in Thousand Lights. Its address reads: MSSI C/o BOSCH “Sunnyside”, No.8/17, Shafee Mohammed Road.

“We have moved with the company wherever they have gone, and the association has added to our credibility. From pen to paper to electricity to computer, we used whatever was supplied to their employees,” says Ann. When the mobile phone was not so common, the internal phone was shared by us, she says.

Getting a space to function mattered a lot for the group that started with just 10 multiple sclerosis members and some volunteers.

“We could not afford a space of our own,” says Ann.

At the present office where the company occupies the second floor of the building, four seats are reserved for the small team that meets almost every day.

“One seat is for a medical social psychiatric worker; another for an accountant cum coordinator. And then, I also have a seat. We also use their lunch room for our monthly meetings, held every third or fourth Saturday. This room can ccommodate more than 60 people,” says Ann.

Earlier, MSSI operated an ambulance to serve patients at their doorsteps.

Now, they have patients and caregivers walking into the office to avail a host of services including counselling, seeking doctor’s appointment and getting free medicines.

“Getting a disability card is difficult as there are 41 invisible symptoms for those with MS, so we intervene in such cases,” says Ann.

For the first time, the chapter has started a “Fatigue Management Programme” that will enable an MS person to analyse their high, medium and low levels of fatigue, and how they can manage their lifestyle without medical intervention. The on-going in-person programme is being held for six weeks every Friday. The chapter currently has as members, 350 persons with MS and more than 70 general members.

For more details, visit https://www. mssocietyindia.org/