Chennai Central Metro gets a parking facility, but no signs to inform commuters

Chennai Central Metro Rail station has finally got its underground parking lot, which was opened a few days ago -- but it does not have adequate signs to guide passengers.

The largest underground station in the city, Chennai Central Metro Rail station has about 10,000 passengers using it on a daily basis. This underground parking lot can house about 80 cars and 100 two-wheelers and is connected with the subway and the station. But importantly, there are not enough signs to lead passengers entering from Poonamallee High Road to the station. There is a ramp (near the Chennai Central Railway station) through which the vehicles can enter the parking lot; but there is hardly any signage and also sometimes, some commuters take this ramp to walk down to the station, without knowing what this facility leads to.

“Imagine if a bike or car comes speeding in or out and rams into a passenger? This is risky. When we have waited all these months for the construction to get over, we might as well install the signage and then start operating the parking lot. We are hoping there are no mishaps,” a source said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), soon, they will install signs in and around the parking lot. “We wanted to open the facility first, as this is one of the most important stations and it will be of help for passengers who come to the station in a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. During the course of next week, we plan to put up more signs.”

Also, there are two lifts near the parking lot, which haven’t been opened as yet; it will be convenient for passengers to reach the concourse level only if they are opened.

While two-wheelers have to pay ₹10 an hour, for four-wheelers the cost is ₹25 an hour to use this space.