Chennai businessman complains of theft of ₹45 lakh from his home

The businessman said the money had been kept in a cupboard at his home

A businessman in Choolai has lodged a complaint stating that ₹45 lakh in cash was stolen from his house, and that he suspects the involvement of a domestic help in the theft.

According to police, the businessman Girish Shah, 59 resides at Om Mangalam apartment on AP Road in Choolai. He and his son run an optical store in Sowcarpet. His wife, Neema Shah would stay at home while two of them went out for business. Mr. Shah had placed ₹50 lakh in cash in a cupboard last January, and the key was always kept in the keyhole of the cupboard. Recently, on counting the cash, he found ₹45 lakh missing and lodged a complaint with the Vepery Police.

Mr. Shah said he suspected that a 45-year-old domestic help from Pattalam who has been working in the house since 2012, and recently stopped work as the street was declared as a containment area, may be behind the theft.

Another theft

In the meantime, another businessman from Royappettah has complained to the Anna Salai police that 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and other valuables were stolen from his house. According to police sources, the businessman Dilli, 75 lives with his sister Sarojini at their house on Pycrofts Road. He ran a business renting utensils for weddings. Since he was frequently hospitalised due to ill health, he was away from home a lot.

At the end of 2019, the family put a stop to the services of a domestic help who was coming in from Perambur. Only after some days did Mr. Dilli realise that 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 7 kg silver and ₹3 lakh in cash were missing from the steel bureau.

As the COVID-19 lockdown was in force, he and his sister were not able to complain to the police. On Friday, Mr. Dilli phoned the police and complained about the theft. Anna Salai police personnel visited the house and received the complaint. Further investigations are on, said police.