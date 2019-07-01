MTC strike leaves thousands stranded

Thousands of commuters including school and college students, daily wage labourers and office-goers, were stranded across the city after bus drivers and conductors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) went on a sudden strike on Monday morning.

The MTC crew alleged that they had only been paid 65% of their salary and hence drivers and conductors, affiliated to various Opposition trade unions, refused to operate buses in protest.

The flash strike caused severe inconvenience to those dependent on public transport. As early as 6.30 a.m., only a few buses set off from depots across the city including Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Keelkattalai, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar West, Avadi, Poonamallee, Ambattur and Ayanavaram.

Crowded MTC bus although strikes have been called off in certain termini. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Normally MTC operates around 3,300 buses on a weekday.

On Monday, more than 2,000 buses stayed put.

A Transport Department official said there are more than 21,000 employees on the rolls of the MTC and with Sunday being a holiday, salaries could only be credited on Monday morning after banks opened.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar assured the staff that full salaries would be disbursed by Monday evening. The federation of trade unions also held talks with the management after which they agreed to resume operations.