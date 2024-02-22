Chennai bus application launches for iOS platform

February 22, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launched the Chennai bus application for the iOS platform at the Secretariat on Thursday. The app will help commuters, including those new to the city, find buses in their vicinity through the automatic vehicle location feature and provide details of buses arriving at a particular bus stop and various routes available to reach their destination. The app also has a SOS feature, wherein users can link it to the mobile phone of a family member and make emergency calls with the touch of a button.

