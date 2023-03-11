Chennai boy sets up libraries for schools making origami bookmarks in exchange for books

March 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Listening to 11-year-old Daksh Grover talk about his social project that gifts unprivileged children, racks of books, is captivating. Slow and measured while talking, Daksh shows how invested he is in the project. He rattles off numbers, dates and names.

At the recent Punjabi mela organised by the Punjab Association, Daksh raised ₹15,000 selling origami bookmarks. “Now, we are in the process of collecting pre-loved books that could help set up two more libraries in government schools,” says the Class VI student of DAV Boys School, Mogappair.

Started as a lockdown project during the pandemic when Daksh developed an interest in origami, he decided to make and sell bookmarks for a cause.

The idea to help schools set up a library struck him during an event at a school in Vichoor, Manali, to which his father, a member of the Round Table, took him. Here, a mobile science lab piqued the boy’s interest.

“Reading is one way of widening our knowledge and so I thought, ‘Why not help schools have access to informative books?’” says Daksh, a fan of the Harry Potter series.

In the last two years, Daksh has designed 1500 origami bookmarks that he sells at different events or exchanges them for books. With the help of his parents, he has helped set up a library for a secondary school and two primary schools in and around Manali. All this was possible with the generous support from friends and well-wishers

Last year, Ladies Circle India supported the project with 800 books in exchange of advertising space behind the bookmarks. Chennai Public School contributed books from its library. John Pradeep from the Growth School has been mentoring Daksh.

“Early this year, Krishna Murali, a young reader from London who had read about his initiative, brought 300 of his books to hand it over to Daksh. He has also taken back bookmarks to sell and help set up more libraries,” says Sandhya Grover, Daksh’s mother.

Daksh has also found support from friends like Nikhil and Ritvi who have made a few bookmarks.

Is Daksh keen on extending his initiative during the summer vacation? “I have not decided on that yet ,” he says. For now, he only has 200 bookmarks left to be sold with him.

The family is looking for volunteers from gated communities who can drive a book donation drive in their community for use by schools. They are also open to collaborating with children who have plans to extend this initiative.

For details, call 9840738616.