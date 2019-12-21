Chennai book fair from January 9

The 43rd Chennai Book Fair on YMCA Grounds in Nandanam will go on for 13 days, from January 9 to 21, the Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI) said on Friday.

One of the key highlights of this year’s fair will be a 3,000-sq ft hall — ‘Keeladi-Eeradi’ — where Tirukkural and the significance of Keeladi excavations will be highlighted. “The Archaeology Department in Tamil Nadu has agreed to showcase replicas of artefacts excavated from Keeladi,” said R.S. Shanmugam, president, BAPASI.

S.K. Murugan, secretary, BAPASI, said they were hoping to double the footfall this year. Mr. Shanmugam said BAPASI was also in talks with Chennai Metro to provide free entry to Metro cardholders. The fair will have around 700 stalls, with over two crore books under 15 lakh titles. The fair will be open on weekdays, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The entrance fee is ₹10.