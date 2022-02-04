Chennai book fair from February 16

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 01:34 IST

The State government on Thursday allowed The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to organise the 45th Chennai Book Fair between February 16 and March 6.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu in an order said the permission had been given following a representation from the secretary of the BAPASI to conduct a book exhibition in a manner it was organised in 2020 by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate rules and regulations.

The BAPASI said it would reduce the number of book stalls to 800 from 1,000. The book fair will be held on the YMCA ground in Nandanam.

