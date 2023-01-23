Chennai book fair concludes; over 15 lakh people visited, says BAPASI president

January 23, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

The 46th edition of the Chennai Book Fair, organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), concluded at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the fair drew a large crowd. “We had a footfall of over 15 lakh people over the course of the fair. The long weekend during the Pongal festival had a lot of people visiting the fair,” said S. Vairavan, president, BAPASI.

Closing day numbers

“On Sunday morning, we had nearly 10,000 visitors as soon as the fair opened and the numbers kept growing since it was the last day,” he added.

This year, he said, there were around 980 stalls, which was the highest in the last few years. “Historical novels, science books, self-help books, biographies and children’s books were among those that were extremely popular with the visitors,” Mr. Vairavan said.

This year, adjacent to the Chennai Book Fair, the first edition of the Chennai International Book Fair was organised by the Directorate of Public Libraries and Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation along with BAPASI. As many as 365 books have been slated for translation following the international fair, among which 90 books will be translated from Tamil to other languages.