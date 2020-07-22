Chennai

Watch | Chennai becomes first city to test 5 lakh residents

The Hindu Net Desk 22 July 2020 13:17 IST
Updated: 22 July 2020 13:20 IST

A video on how Chennai tested 5 lakh residents for COVID-19

Chennai is the first city in India to have tested 5 lakh residents for COVID-19. Over 13,000 residents are being tested per day by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The positivity rate has come down from 37% to 12%. The government has spent Rs.200 crore on testing residents in 15 zones.

Also read: Coronavirus | No spike in cases in Chennai after curbs were eased, says Chief Secretary

