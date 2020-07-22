Chennai

Watch | Chennai becomes first city to test 5 lakh residents

A video on how Chennai tested 5 lakh residents for COVID-19

Chennai is the first city in India to have tested 5 lakh residents for COVID-19. Over 13,000 residents are being tested per day by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The positivity rate has come down from 37% to 12%. The government has spent Rs.200 crore on testing residents in 15 zones.

Also read: Coronavirus | No spike in cases in Chennai after curbs were eased, says Chief Secretary

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 1:23:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-becomes-first-city-to-test-5-lakh-residents/article32158296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY