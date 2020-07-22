Watch | Chennai becomes first city to test 5 lakh residents

Chennai is the first city in India to have tested 5 lakh residents for COVID-19. Over 13,000 residents are being tested per day by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The positivity rate has come down from 37% to 12%. The government has spent Rs.200 crore on testing residents in 15 zones.
