Chennai-based TenderCuts raises Rs 110 crore funding

CHENNAI

08 February 2021 16:35 IST

The funding will allow the Chennai-based firm to expand its operations and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

TenderCuts, an omnichannel meat and seafood brand has raised Rs.110 crore ($15 million) in a round led by Paragon Partners, a mid-market PE fund founded by Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Nindrajog with participation from NABVENTURES, a agri-food tech VC fund backed by NABARD.

The funding will allow the Chennai-based firm to expand its operations and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities. It will also allow the company to invest in scaling up its supply chain and technology infrastructure to support innovation and accessibility of its products and services.

Advertising

Advertising

Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of TenderCuts, told The Hindu, “This financial year we will expand to new geographies including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. We will also double our presence in our existing market like Chennai and Hyderabad.” Currently the company has 25 stores and “we intend to reach over 100 stores in the next one year,” he added.

Rajesh Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer, NABVENTURES said, “The direct-to-consumer meat market is at a nascent stage in India with less than 1% penetration. NABVENTURES would leverage its network of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and farmers to optimize the TenderCuts supply chain by sourcing farm-fresh meat, providing additional income-earning opportunities for our farmers.”

India’s meat and seafood market is worth $100 billion in size, however, over 95% of the market is unorganised. The organised meat segment has seen a rapid acceleration of business during the pandemic driven by an increasing number of people focussing on quality, health, hygiene, and convenience. Founded in 2016, TenderCuts product portfolio includes fresh chicken, mutton, seafood, marinades, pickles, and eggs.