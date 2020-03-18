CHENNAI

Chennai-based space tech start-up Agnikul has raised ₹23.4 crore in a pre-series A round led by pi Ventures, with participation from Hari Kumar (LionRock Capital), Artha Ventures, LetsVenture, Globevestor, CIIE and existing investor Speciale Invest. Agnikul plans to use these funds for ground testing, fabrication and team expansion.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul, said, “We started with the dream of bringing space within everyone’s reach. We are doing this by building nimble, reliable and modular rockets that can put small satellites in space on-demand. This round of investment will help us get much closer to orbit.”

Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures, added that Agnikul can be a great example of world-class innovation coming from India. Pi ventures is a deep tech-focused early-stage venture fund with investments in Applied Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Blockchain.

Agnikul, operating out of the National Centre for Combustion Research at IIT Madras, is developing a satellite launch vehicle for payload capacity of up to 100 kg. The vehicle is configurable and can support payload range of 30-100 kg without impacting the economics. Since the engine is fully 3-D printed, the manufacturing complexity associated with traditional rocket engines is moved to the design in their case, making it an easier and cheaper fabrication process that will be able to deliver launch vehicles within a few weeks, pretty much on demand.

Agnikul is the only company in the world to design a rocket engine which can be printed in a single piece using 3-D printing technology.

According to reports, space industry across the globe has grown significantly into a $350 billion market with many private players entering the sector. It is predicted that in 2022, 2500 plus small satellites will be launched compared to less than 500 today.