Chennai-based organisation introduces tool kit to foster diversity in workspaces

PCVC’s audio-visual learning tool kit will help organisations implement practices and policies to create safe and healthy workspaces, a press release said

The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), a city-based non-profit organisation, introduced an audio-visual learning tool kit, on fostering diversity and inclusion in workspaces, at a virtual event on Friday.

This is part of PCVC’s initiative ‘Workspace Diversity and Inclusion: From Legality to Cultural Change’, along with the US Consulate General, Hyderabad. The kit will help organisations implement practices and policies to create safe and healthy workspaces. It can be used as an effective training tool to facilitate dialogue on diversity and inclusion.

Representatives from 55 companies from diverse sectors attended the event and they were invited to sign up for free pilot workshops.

Organisational changes are required to support the increased workforce participation of women and gender minority staff in the formal sector, according to Rashmi Singh, executive director-programmes, PCVC. “We believe that while it is critical for women and queer communities to have safe, respectful homes, it is equally important that workplaces too have culture and policies that embrace them,” Ms. Singh said at the event, as per a press release.

David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate Hyderabad, and Uma Rao, Vice President, Human Resources, Ashok Leyland stressed on the building of a community that broadens its perspectives and puts an end to violence and discriminations at workspaces.