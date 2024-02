February 13, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sujatha Mohan, ophthalmologist and Executive Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, was presented the Rotary Nethra Pratipalika Award by the Rotary International District 3232 during Sangamam 24, which was held recently. Vijay Amritraj, tennis legend, presented the award to Dr. Sujatha in recognition of her contribution to community ophthalmology (free cataract and corneal transplant surgeries) through the Rotary for the past three decades, according to a press release.

