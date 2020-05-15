Chennai-based ophthalmic institution Sankara Nethralaya honoured

International news magazine Newsweek has rated Sankara Nethralaya as among the four best ophthalmic institutions in the world for the year 2020.

The Chennai-based hospital, known for research, clinical care, academics and community care centre in Ophthalmology, is the only Indian hospital to make it to the top 100 hospitals in the world, according to a press release.

The hospital was started by S.S. Badrinath, a renowned vitro-retinal surgeon. The institution was started as a non-profit, service-oriented institution to offer eye care at affordable cost to paying patients. For the poor, service is provided free of cost.

According to the hospital release, the recognition was based on a global survey that analysed the organisations on various parameters, including patient safety.

The survey was conducted last year from September to November by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista.