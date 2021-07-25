Chennai-based occupational therapist develops brochure on breathing exercises for children recovering from COVID-19

The brochure has a collection of play activities that children can perform at home

An occupational therapist has developed a brochure for COVID-19 affected children with breathing difficulties.

The ‘Therapy Breathing activities for paediatric COVID-19 patients’ is an interesting collection of play activities that children can perform at home.

The brochure begins by explaining what causes breathing difficulties and why therapy is required. It then explains what happens when someone contracts the COVID-19 infection and how the lungs and airways are affected, and how it progresses from inflammation in the lungs to pneumonia and finally to acute respiratory disorder syndrome.

In simple, lucid style the brochure makes it easy to understand how the lungs are affected. It has appealing, attractive pictures that illustrate what children should do to regain their lung function. The role of occupational therapy in strengthening the diaphragm and restoring the function of the respiratory muscles has been explained.

The patients are told when they should start doing the breathing exercises and when they should not be attempted. It also tells children how they can identify if they have breathing problems.

“Children enjoy doing these exercise as they are playful activities. We mostly teach the patients when they are sent to us either after they recover from COVID-19 as outpatients, or when they are in admission,” said G. Daris Nithya, who developed the brochure. She is attached to the Department of Psychiatry at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore. “These are simple exercises that we teach children. It is one of the therapies we provide routinely when they come to us. The children can do it at home,” she said.

According to her, quite a number of children have been sent for occupational therapy post COVID-19 infection at the institute.