Chennai-based non-profit gets international recognition 

June 13, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Rhapsody, an initiative founded and run by well-known musician and educator Anil Srinivasan, has been awarded a Global Impact Prize by John P and Ann Welsh McNulty Foundation, headquartered in the United States.

The McNulty Grant, as it is popularly called, recognises initiatives globally for their ability to impact and empower communities, especially at the grassroots, says a press release.

The McNulty Foundation, according to its credo (as expressed on its website), seeks to “inspire, develop and drive leaders to solve the most critical challenges of our time”. Further, it adds that “the best leadership, we believe, creates agency in those it touches, gives them a stake in their communities, and inspires the next generation”.

Using music and other art forms as tools to teach subject concepts including STEM, Rhapsody works with both private schools and schools representing children from highly marginalised communities, the release adds.

