Chennai-based marine aquarium seeks support to stay afloat

28 May 2020 17:59 IST

VGP Marine Kingdom on East Coast Road says COVID-19 lockdown has put a strain on feeding the marine wildlife the establishment houses

Adopt a fish at Marine Kingdom

The nationwide lockdown as a consequence of COVID-19 has had a cascading effect on establishments housing captive wildlife.

Days after the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust reached out for donor support to ensure the many crocodiles they care for continue to be well-fed and taken care of, the VGP Marine Kingdom on East Coast Road, Chennai, has also put forth a request for patronage.

In a video message, VGP Premdas, CEO of the underwater aquarium which is home to nearly 250 species of marine wildlife, says that their expenditure-income ratio has taken a significant hit due to ticket revenue sliding to nil since the start of lockdown.

“In the current scenario, it doesn’t look like we will be open to public for another 20-30 days and this is an optimistic timeline,” he says.

To help support, Premdas adds that the Marine Kingdom has made available patron tickets with 365 days validity at 50% the original cost. “This will help contribute towards feeding the fishes,” he says, adding that besides the extended validity, people purchasing the tickets get access to private underwater viewing lounge and to feed the fishes in person.

Those who are stationed away from Chennai can adopt a fish and sponsor its feed. There will be a 10% discount on entry ticket to such patrons, Premdas adds. All contributions are invoiced and redeemable.

For more details, visit vgpmarinekingdom.in or contact 8939932222.