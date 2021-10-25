Chennai-based kitchenware firm, The Indus Valley, raises USD 1.1 million

The company, which offers toxin-free kitchenware, intends to use the capital to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its geographical reach

Chennai-based Direct to Consumer kitchenware firm, The Indus Valley has raised USD 1.1 million (₹8.25 crore) from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP) and The Chennai Angels.

The funding round also saw participation from the Lead Angels Network and the Calega Family Office Investors Group.

The company intends to utilise the infused capital to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its team and geographical reach across the country. Previously, The Indus Valley raised seed funding from The Chennai Angels.

Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar, The Indus Valley offers toxin-free kitchenware, providing alternatives to chemically-coated products. Its products are produced only with natural materials like cast iron, iron, copper, clay and wood to avoid the usage of any chemicals, coating or any harmful additives.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, managing Ddirector of DSGCP, said, “Non-stick materials like Teflon, which are pervasive, can pose health risks when overheated. Extensive use of plastics can also cause issues when exposed to extreme heat. We have been tracking this trend globally and have seen a switch to cookware made from cast iron, ceramic, copper, wood and glass.”

Archana Jahagirdar, managing partner, Rukam Capital, said, “In a country where people are moving towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles, we believe that The Indus Valley aids this movement with its unique offerings.”

With a current portfolio of more than 230 SKUs (stock-keepung units) in its offerings, The Indus Valley is continuously expanding its product range with the aim of increasing to 1,000 SKUs in the next 24 months.