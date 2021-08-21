Chennai-based heart surgeon develops 3D-printed valve

CHENNAI

Chennai-based heart surgeon Sanjay Cherian and the Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, have collaborated to develop a heart valve using 3D printing technology. Specialised biopolymers were used to manufacture it. It was erroneously mentioned in these columns on August 20 that VIT had developed the valve. The error is regretted.

The project was initiated by Dr. Sanjay Cherian and undertaken in collaboration with the Centre for Automation and School of Mechanical Engineering at the Institute. He displayed a working prototype of the valve.

The valve has been developed using specialised computer-aided design software and modelling technique, based on MRI scan images of a human heart.

The benefit is that it will exactly fit the dimensions of a patient’s heart, he said.

Dr. Sanjay Cherian and the VIT team will be patenting the product and testing it to confirm its biocompatibility, efficacy and durability, a press release added.