Chennai-based firm disinfects public places for free

09 June 2020 14:44 IST

Green Globe Probiotics and Renewables Pvt Ltd. is offering its services to old age homes, orphanages and other non-profit organisations

If you want to disinfect a public place, old age home, orphanage or blind school and do not have funds, help is just a call away.

Over the last 30 days, city-based Green Globe Probiotics and Renewables Pvt Ltd, has disinfected more than 60 buildings in Chennai and will be offering its services pan-India next week.

“We have rendered our services to non-profit organisations and frontline warrior departments such as fire and rescue service buildings, police stations and government buildings in Chennai. Disinfecting temples will start soon. In all, we have covered 60 crore square foot of space, of which 35% has been done using CSR funds,” said Senthil Kumar, group managing director, Green Globe Probiotics.

“It is like a CSR activity. Non-profit organisations, old age homes, blind schools and orphanages are serviced through CSR funds or community/crowd sourced funds. NGOs and educational non-profit institutions are disinfected at lower rates,” he added.

Green Globe Probiotics is one of the subsidiaries of GSR Travels and Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd. that deals in retail, aviation, housekeeping and hospitality, education services, staffing and HR consultancy sservices.

The parent firm has a tie-up with Australia-based Callington, which manufactures disinfectant products to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Callington India, through Green Globe Probiotics, is marketing and distributing disinfectant products in India.

The company uses a hand-held device and disinfects around 25,000 sq.ft., of space within 10 minutes. It charges 80 paise to ₹2.50 per sq.ft.

“In the next few days, we will be rolling our services pan-India to disinfect 70 cities and towns,” he said.

To avail of the services, one can write to contact@ggprobio.com.