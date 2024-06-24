Chennai-based diabetologist receives awards

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation received two awards recently from the American Diabetes Association.

Dr. Mohan was awarded the ‘2024 Kelly West Award for Outstanding Achievement in Epidemiology’ by the American Diabetes Association. The award, given in memory of Kelly West, regarded as the father of diabetes epidemiology, recognises significant contributions to that field. He has done extensive research on the epidemiology of diabetes and its complications in south Asians, with over 1,000 original articles, and 1,98,000 citations. The major contributions, include the CUPS and CURES studies in Chennai, and later the nation-wide study of diabetes and related non-communicable diseases in India - the ICMR-INDIAB study. He is actively involved in the CARRS Epidemiology study which provided novel data on pathophysiology of diabetes in south Asians in whom insulin deficiency seems to be a greater problem than insulin resistance.

He was also awarded the Emory EGDRC Distinguished Lecture from Emory University. He is the only Indian to have received both these awards from the ADA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.