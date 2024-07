At the seventh edition of ‘Doctors Day Conclave’ held in New Delhi, city-based senior diabetologist Seshiah Veeraswamy, was recognised for his contribution towards healthcare in general, and in the field of diabetology. He received an award — Certificate of Recognition - Hippocrates — from Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Science and Technology Jithendra Singh. The conclave has been recognising and celebrating frontline health warriors since 2018.

