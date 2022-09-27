Chennai-based dentist honoured by Royal College of Surgeons

The award ‘Ad Hominem Fellow’ has been conferred on him for his achievements in the field of endodontics as an academician, clinician and the author of three textbooks

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 19:38 IST

V. Gopikrishna, centre, is founder-director of Root Canal Foundation in Chennai and also works as an adjunct professor at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

V. Gopikrishna, a dentist and endodontist, recently received the award of ‘Ad Hominem Fellow’ from the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

According to a press release, the award was in recognition of his significant achievements in the field of endodontics as an academician, clinician and the author of three textbooks.

Dr. Gopikrishna is the founder-director of Root Canal Foundation based in the city and also works as an adjunct professor at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research and as the associate editor of the European Endodontic Journal.

