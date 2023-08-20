Chennai autorickshaw driver bites passenger’s finger during spat

August 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a 53-year-old autorickshaw driver for biting a 50-year-old commuter on the East Coast Road near Vettuvankeni on Sunday.

The police said Ramu hailed a share autorickshaw driven by Santhanam along with others near the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus to proceed to Vettuvankeni on Saturday night. As the autorickshaw was proceeding towards Vettuvankeni, Mr. Ramu’s leg touched on Santhanam’s body. This triggered a verbal duel between them and Mr. Ramu hit Santhanam. The autorickshaw driver bit his finger causing injury.

Mr. Ramu got himself admitted in a hospital and lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police. The police tracked down Santhanam based on the autorickshaw’s registration number and arrested him from his house in Vettuvankeni.

