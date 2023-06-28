Chennai auto driver’s ‘green efforts’ to raise awareness on tree plantation

June 28, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Bright crotons, soft grass, and books to flip through. What could be described as an evening in the park is a ride in M. Kubendiran’s one-of-a-kind auto that has been gaining admiration from city dwellers.

Mr. Kubendiran, a 50-year-old resident of Kottivakkam, is a green activist who aims to spread awareness about the importance of tree plantations among the public, especially schoolchildren. “A few years ago, one day I had to drop off a regular passenger at a nursery in Panaiyur. I really liked the plants and got a few to keep in my house,” he says. But the plants in his dimly-lit second-floor apartment soon withered. “So I decided to keep them in my auto. Initially cows would eat them, and then I got crotons, which they don’t seem to bother with,” he explains.

His auto is now filled with plants covered with plastic mesh to prevent damage, vibrant faux grass seats and roofs, and books by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Bharathiyar. Since Tuesday, Mr. Kubendiran has begun distributing pamphlets containing a list of actions to live an environmentally conscious and benevolent life. “I have read about global warming and climate change in newspapers. Youngsters should know that only the air we breathe is free, so we must keep it clean,” he says.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu appreciated his enthusiasm and gifted him a a plant last month.

Mr. Kubendiran’s advocacy does not stop with the environment but extends to charity and organ donation. Proudly displaying his organ donation card in the auto, he says he got his inspiration from actor Kamal Hassan and that he encourages his children to continue in his path when they are older.