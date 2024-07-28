Chennai auto driver drowns in sea near Kasimedu

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver drowned in the sea near Kasimedu Harbour in Chennai on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Police said Sathyanathan, a resident of Jiva Nagar Main Street in New Washermenpet, was working as an auto driver. On Saturday, he had consumed liquor and went to the sea to take bath. However, he drowned in the sea when a big wave hit him.

On Sunday morning the fishermen noticed the body of a man floating in the sea near Kasimedu fishing port. The police, on retrieving the body, identified it to be of Sathyanathan. The police later sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.