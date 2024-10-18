Chennai artists put their spin on Inktober 

With the monsoon setting in, many are tapping into the doors of creativity. Among them, artists from Chennai are joining Inktober — a month-long art marathon that artists around the world engage in.

The concept behind Inktober was simple: In 2009, Jake Parker introduced Inktober as a way to put ink on paper every day throughout October, with thirty-one prompts. Today, it has become a global celebration of art, bringing artists together.

Sowmya R. Iyal, an assistant professor at D.G Vaishnav college and a freelance illustrator for over a decade, is all in for Inktober every year. “I see this 31-day ink marathon as a game,” she says. For Ms. Sowmya, it is also a chance to blend culture into her art. “I am into Tamil Literature, so this year, I have been bringing those influences into my Inktober pieces.”

Two weeks into Inktober, many Chennai artists are still going strong with their daily inking. Parani Rajan, an automobile engineer, sees art as a time-off from social media. “This year, my Inktober is all about comics,” he says. “My daughter, Vennila, is my inspiration. Each prompt by Jake Parker connects back to her, so I’m calling it ‘Funtoon’.” For Mr. Parani, Chennai also finds a place in his art, reflecting his daughter’s love for the city’s beaches to each prompt.

Different people opt for this art marathon for different reasons. “I loosely follow the prompt list. I take this art-challenge as a source for consistency,” says Vaishhali, a product designer and architect.

But like any creative endeavour, Inktober comes with its art-blocks. “For someone who doesn’t sketch every day, it feels natural to not know what to draw or feel defeated for missing out on days,” Ms. Vaisshali comments. “You can create your own prompts too, since this doesn’t necessarily have to be seen as a challenge to complete — it is more about cultivating discipline,” adds Mr. Parani.

“Art shouldn’t make you feel stressed. Inktober, for me, is about what connects with me — capturing how it is real for us and how we grew up. When you draw something rooted within you, you will slowly pick up the pace,” says Ms. Sowmya, who has illustrated 1,330 Thirukkural couplets over the years, turning them into a pictorial book. “I am excited to see how I will interpret each prompt this year,” she adds.