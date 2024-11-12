Chennai and neighbouring districts to witness heavy rains till November 15

Predictions have put Chennai and its surrounding areas in the path of heavy rainfall until Friday (November 15, 2024) morning. The showers have been triggered by the prevailing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

On Tuesday (November 12, 2024), the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, upgraded its weather warning to orange alert, indicating a possibility of rainfall of very heavy intensity (up to 20.4 cm) for 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Ten other districts in north Tamil Nadu and the delta region, such as Ranipet and Thanjavur, have chances of heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Several areas in and around Chennai were drenched by an overnight downpour on Tuesday. The wet spell punctuated with heavy rainfall is expected to continue till November 16 as the northeast monsoon remains active over the State.

The low pressure area lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, and an associated cyclonic circulation too persists.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, several places, particularly in and around Chennai, recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Perungudi received 8 cm of rainfall, which was the highest amount in the State on Tuesday, and intermittent showers continued through Tuesday, leading to a holiday for schools in the city.

The RMC has noted that scattered rainfall of moderate intensity would occur on Wednesday as well, and 12 districts, including Chennai and surrounding areas and districts like Madurai and Tirunelveli, are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Rainfall may cover more places on November 14 and may be intense in isolated places of 27 districts, and similar weather pattern would prevail on November 15 as well.

Light rains over five reservoirs, which serve as major drinking water sources for Chennai, brought in marginal inflow. The water bodies have nearly 45% of their storage capacity as of Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm to occur in some areas till Thursday over Chennai. The city will experience a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius for two days.

