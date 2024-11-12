 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai and neighbouring districts to witness heavy rains till November 15

On Nov. 12, RMC, Chennai, upgraded its weather warning to orange alert, indicating a possibility of rainfall of very heavy intensity for 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Nov. 13 in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts

Updated - November 12, 2024 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashed in Chennai on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) morning.

Heavy rain lashed in Chennai on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) morning. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Predictions have put Chennai and its surrounding areas in the path of heavy rainfall until Friday (November 15, 2024) morning. The showers have been triggered by the prevailing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

On Tuesday (November 12, 2024), the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, upgraded its weather warning to orange alert, indicating a possibility of rainfall of very heavy intensity (up to 20.4 cm) for 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Ten other districts in north Tamil Nadu and the delta region, such as Ranipet and Thanjavur, have chances of heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall forecast for Chennai, neighbouring districts till November 15

Several areas in and around Chennai were drenched by an overnight downpour on Tuesday. The wet spell punctuated with heavy rainfall is expected to continue till November 16 as the northeast monsoon remains active over the State.

The low pressure area lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, and an associated cyclonic circulation too persists.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, several places, particularly in and around Chennai, recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Perungudi received 8 cm of rainfall, which was the highest amount in the State on Tuesday, and intermittent showers continued through Tuesday, leading to a holiday for schools in the city.

The RMC has noted that scattered rainfall of moderate intensity would occur on Wednesday as well, and 12 districts, including Chennai and surrounding areas and districts like Madurai and Tirunelveli, are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Cyclonic circulation and strong easterlies trigger fresh rain spell over Tamil Nadu

Rainfall may cover more places on November 14 and may be intense in isolated places of 27 districts, and similar weather pattern would prevail on November 15 as well.

Light rains over five reservoirs, which serve as major drinking water sources for Chennai, brought in marginal inflow. The water bodies have nearly 45% of their storage capacity as of Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm to occur in some areas till Thursday over Chennai. The city will experience a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius for two days.

Published - November 12, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Related Topics

rains / flood / Monsoon / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.