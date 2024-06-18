GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai and its neighbourhood get soaked with overnight rains after a relatively hot day

The Meteorological Department has forecast that wet weather over Tamil Nadu will continue until June 23 due to weather systems and convective activity

Published - June 18, 2024 12:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lakshmi K 2619
Parts of Chennai were under a sheet of water after heavy overnight rains. A scene in Velachery on June 18, 2024

Parts of Chennai were under a sheet of water after heavy overnight rains. A scene in Velachery on June 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: Ravindran R

After a hot day, intense thunderstorms pounded various areas of Chennai on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024. The overnight rains waterlogged some parts of the city, but brought residents some relief from the heat. T

Though various places in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri and Tiruchi received rains, the Chennai-Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur belt fell into the patch of intense rains.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Sholinganallur received heavy rains of 12 cm during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Poonamallee recorded 11 cm of rainfall and many other weather stations particularly in the southern parts of the city like Chembarambakkam, Pallikaranai and Alandur recorded heavy rains of above 7 cm.

Ahead of monsoon, incomplete storm water drains cause concern in Chennai

With overnight rains of 7 cm, Meenambakkam has recorded nearly 20.7 cm of rainfall this June. This is much more than its average June record of 4.6 cm.

Wet weather to continue

The Meteorological Department has forecast that wet weather over the State will continue until June 23 due to weather systems and convective activity.

Parts of North Tamil Nadu and the Chennai belt could possibly experience a spell of thunderstorms of light to moderate intensity on Tuesday (June 18) evening or in the late night hours.

Some pockets of T.N. and Puducherry may experience a hot day on June 18, with the mercury level climbing a few notches above normal levels.

In its nowcast valid till Tuesday afternoon, the department has forecast thunderstorms to lash parts of Theni, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

rains / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Monsoon / weather news / weather

