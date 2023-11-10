Chennai airport’s T4 terminal to handle domestic flights from November 15

November 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Air passengers who fly by Air India and Alliance Air will have to use the T4 terminal at Chennai airport for domestic flights from November 15.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, as part of the phase II modernisation work which has been in progress at Chennai airport for a few years now, there have been changes. In July, a part of the new integrated terminal was inaugurated after which the international departure flight operations moved from T4 terminal to the new integrated terminal.

Soon after that, the T4 terminal was modified to be operated as the second domestic terminal. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the AAI said: “Terminal 4 is now made fully operational to handle domestic flight operations. Starting November 15, 2023, all domestic operations of Air India @airindia and Alliance Air @allianceair will be shifted to Terminal 4. #ChennaiAirport”

AAI will conduct trials on November 14 with two flights — AI 550 between Port Blair and Chennai and AI 563 between Chennai and Bengaluru — in the T4 terminal. In the next few weeks, the domestic flights of Vistara and Air Asia too will move to T4 terminal, officials said.

The rest of the airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa and Go Air will continue functioning in the T1 terminal as usual.

While this move to have two domestic terminals could cut down queues to some extent at places like check-in counters and security, signage will have to be put up at various points, passengers said.

