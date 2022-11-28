Chennai airport’s new parking facility to be inaugurated on December 4

November 28, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Parking vehicles at the Chennai airport will become a lot easier as the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility is set to be opened on December 4, three years and several delays after the construction work began.

Built over an area of 4.25 acres at a cost of ₹250 crore, the facility includes covered skywalk that connects it with domestic and international terminals.

At present, it is a virtual scramble for space at the parking lot, which can accommodate 1,200 cars. The new facility, which has a mechanised car parking on the top floor, can accommodate 2,200 vehicles. It is expected to take care of the demand till 2030.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said they have received all the statutory approvals from agencies such as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

“We have planned it in such a way that it is convenient for anyone who comes to drop or pick up passengers. With better access roads, parking will be easier and similar to how it is done in malls. We have been carrying out checks and began the test runs. This week, we will do trial runs before opening the facility,” an official said.

Apart from parking, the building, which has east and west wings, will have many shopping and entertainment options for transit passengers. There will be retail outlets, shops, food court and a multiplex. Sources said while the parking lot will be opened next week, the shops may be opened after a few weeks.

