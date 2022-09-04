Chennai airport’s new parking awaits mandatory clearances

Officials hope to inaugurate the facility by the end of September

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 19:09 IST

The new multilevel car parking lot ready for inauguration at Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Though the construction of multilevel car parking at Chennai airport is complete, air passengers have to wait because the facility awaits a few important clearances.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said that certain mandatory approvals are required before the parking space is opened to public. The AAI hopes to get the fire safety certificate by the end of this week. “The inspection is complete and we have complied with their recommendations,” an official said.

“Consent To Establish” and “Consent To Operate” certificates have to be obtained from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). “We should get these clearances within two weeks. We hope to inaugurate the parking lot by the end of September,” the official said.

Change in traffic flow

When this facility comes into use, traffic flow on the airport premises will be changed. Sources said that sufficient signboards need to be installed to give clear directions to passengers.

The ₹250-crore parking lot built over a space of 4.25 acres of land has east and west wings — each with six levels — which together can accommodate 2,100 cars as against 1,200 now. It will also be a commercial hub for residents in the neighbourhood and for transit passengers. Five movie screens, retail outlets, children’s engagement stores and food courts will come up eventually in the east wing of the parking facility in the coming months.

AAI plans to improve the look of the existing parking lot after this facility is opened.

