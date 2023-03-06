Chennai airport’s new integrated terminal to undergo trial run by the end of the month

March 06, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport, which is likely to be opened shortly, will go through trials by the end of this month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said as a first step before the trial run, the testing of baggage handling system began at the airport on Monday.

“A firm called Battelle Solutions, authorised by the Transportation Security Administration, will carry out the testing of the baggage handling system, wherein they will check the safety and security parameters and how effectively it functions. The testing of the system will go on for another four days,” an official said.

The explosive detection system too will be examined before the trials begin, officials said. Soon after the baggage handling system’s testing is completed, certificates will be sent to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). After they provide the clearance, the system can be used for the trial run.

“During the trial run, which will be done during the third week of March, all the essential systems in the terminal will be up and running. The staff will carry out all the activities required for passenger operations and see if the process is smooth,” another official said.

Officials said they planned to propose the opening of one part of the terminal by April, and once the authorities from the government provided a date, it would be inaugurated.

Many passengers using the current airport terminal are waiting to use the better facilities and infrastructure offered by the integrated terminal, whose cost is about ₹2,500 crore. Initially, international operations will be shifted to this new terminal, after which the old international terminal will be pulled down so the remainder of the integrated terminal can be built.