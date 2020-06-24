Chennai airport will handle more flights to other cities from July

Starting from July, more flights are likely to be operated from the Chennai airport to cities across the country.

At a high-level meeting between officials of the State government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), discussions were held on increasing the number of flights being operated from Chennai to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Guwahati. “The State government has asked us to chalk out a plan and provide details on the number of flights being operated by other States and the destinations being served by them. We will provide them with a list sometime this week. Based on that data, the number of flights being operated from Chennai is likely to increase,” an AAI official said.

The State government had also enquired about the flights being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, the arrangements being made for passengers on arrival, and the requirement of additional facilities, if any, AAI officials said.

Repatriation flights are being operated to and from the city for over a month now.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the city airport used to handle around 500 flights every day, including departures and arrivals. But since the resumption of flight services in May following several weeks of lockdown, the airport had been handling only 45-50 flights a day until recently.

There has been a marginal increase in aircraft movement over the past two weeks, with more flights being operated to other parts of the State like Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi. Currently, the Chennai airport is handling 60-65 flights a day.